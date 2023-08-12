Thompson-Robinson completed nine of 10 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown pass in Friday's preseason game against the Commanders. He added 11 yards on three carries.

Thompson-Robinson entered to start the third quarter and led the Browns on two lengthy drives. One possession ended in a Cade York missed field goal and the other when the quarterback delivered a well-thrown ball to David Bell for a seven-yard touchdown. The rookie has completed 17 of 21 throws for 184 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in two preseason games. Thompson-Robinson was the third quarterback in the Friday's game following Deshaun Watson and Joshua Dobbs, but the depth chart could change before the regular season begins.