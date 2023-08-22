Moore (ribs) participated in Sunday's practice, Doc Louallen of the Browns' official site reports.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski there are no limits on Moore, who missed the joint practices and game last week with the Eagles. He worked in team drills Sunday. The head coach added that starters will play in the final preseason game, Saturday against the Chiefs, and that presumably includes Moore. The wideout has been deployed from a variety of positions and operated in a variety of roles, as seen during training camp and Preseason Week 1 against the Commanders.