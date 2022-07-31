Williams (undisclosed) and Greg Newsome manned the cornerback positions with the first-team defense Saturday, Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Williams missed practice time during the offseason, but he's back on the field for training camp and filling in for the injured Denzel Ward (foot). When the Browns went nickel, A.J. Green came off the bench to replace Newsome, who moved inside to the slot. When Ward is available, Williams will be the first man off the bench in nickel situations.