Browns' Harold Fannin: Not practicing this spring

Fannin (undisclosed) hasn't practiced during OTAs or minicamp this spring, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Fannin dealt with a groin injury at the end of his 2025 rookie season, but it's unclear if his continued absence this spring is related to that issue. He did take part in a voluntary workout back in April, but Fannin has been off to the side working with the training staff for the past several weeks. It doesn't appear to be a serious injury for the star second-year tight end, but it's unclear if he'll be ready for the start of training camp next month. Fannin is expected to be the focal point of the Browns' passing offense in 2026 after he posted 72 catches for 731 yards and six touchdowns on 107 targets across 16 regular-season appearances during the 2025 campaign.