Bryant is expected to compete with the newly signed Jordan Akins as a backup to starter David Njoku, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

As reported by Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns signed Akins to a two-year deal Friday. He has familiarity with Watson from their time in Houston together, but Bryant's been in the Cleveland system for three years. Bryant, who enters the final year of his rookie deal, has received steady playing time since being drafted out of Florida Atlantic and modest contributor as a target.