Bryant (medical condition) returned to practice Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Bryant missed the last few weeks due to a non-football health issue, but it was encouraging to see him back in action Tuesday. The 2020 fourth-rounder will now have a week and a half to work with the team during practice before the Browns' regular-season opener against the Bengals on Sept. 10.
More News
-
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Sitting out preseason finale•
-
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Expected to return soon•
-
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Has non-football health issue•
-
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Has good practice day•
-
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Competition coming•
-
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Two catches in finale•