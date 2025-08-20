Bond practiced for the first time with the Browns on Tuesday, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Cleveland officially signed Bond on Monday after a sexual assault charge against him was dropped. The deal is for three years and fully guaranteed, which suggests he'll be on the roster come Week 1. Bond told reporters that he stayed sharp and worked out during the process and feels well-conditioned to compete for a depth spot at wide receiver. Bond doesn't have much time to learn the playbook and will have just one preseason game of preparation for the regular season.