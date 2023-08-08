McGuire will be given chances on the second team defense after injuries to defensive end Alex Wright (knee) and Isaiah Thomas (knee), Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

McGuire, a rookie drafted in the fourth round, lined up with the twos Monday, as did Sam Kamara. The Browns feel good about the top three ends -- Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo -- but new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz planned to utilize a bunch of different pass rushers. Both Thomas and Wright are expected to miss extended time.