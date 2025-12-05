McGuire (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

McGuire was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice before stringing consecutive limited sessions together to end the week. The consistent participation means the defensive end is likely trending towards suiting up for Sunday. If the 24-year-old is unable to go, Cameron Thomas would be in line to see more rotational snaps at defensive end.