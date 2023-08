Coach Kevin Stefanski noted Tuesday that Ford (hamstring) won't practice this week, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The report adds that Ford is making progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury and the hope is that the running back will be ready for Week 1 action. Once he's back in the mix, Ford is slated to back up Nick Chubb, the Browns' clear-cut lead runner. In his absence, added reps are available for Demetric Felton, John Kelly, Hassan Hall and Jordan Wilkins.