Browns' Jerome Ford: Downgrades to DNP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ford (hamstring) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Ford was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but an apparent setback with his hamstring injury rendered him unable to participate Thursday. The setback likely means Ford will be unable to suit up for Sunday's game against the 49ers. Any small chance Ford has to play will need to be backed up with strong practice participation Friday.