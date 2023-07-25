Ford has received a steady dose of reps at running back over the first few practices at training camp, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

This should not come as a surprise, as the Browns let Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson walk during the offseason, paving the way for Ford to become the top backup to starter Nick Chubb. Of note, Poisal points out Ford is getting a chance to show off his receiving ability out of the backfield. "A big reason that we drafted him in '22 was because of his ability as a receiver, and we think that he'll be able to play that role really well," Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry said. Ford also worked with kick returners Tuesday.