Ford rushed 15 times for 38 yards, had a red-zone fumble, and was not targeted in Sunday's 24-3 win over the Bengals in Week 1. He did not get a chance to return a kickoff.

Ford had a first-quarter fumble in the red zone, which did not have an impact on the game. It was messy conditions in Cleveland, but Ford will want to exercise better ball security in his new role as Cleveland's top backup to Nick Chubb, who had 18 carries for 106 yards. The backfield took a back seat to the wide receivers in terms of targets, as only four passes were directed to running backs (all to Chubb). It was unclear how much use Ford would get after barely seeing time on offense in 2022, but the second-year back was on the field for 30 plays (42 percent share) compared to Chubb's 34 and had as many touches as Kareem Hunt did in last season's opening week.