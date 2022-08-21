Ford had nine carries for 31 yards and caught four of four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's preseason game against the Eagles.

Like in last week's opener, Ford showed off his skill as receiver. The fifth-round draft pick has eight catches on nine targets for 71 yards through two preseason games. Ford wasn't used much as a receiver at the University of Cincinnati, catching just 31 balls over three seasons for the Bearcats, but the Browns unearthed those skills during offseason training activities, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. "Since we've gotten him on campus, he's done a very nice job in the pass game. He catches it, runs good routes. That is an element of his game," Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said. Ford is locked as the fourth running back, but he's shown enough thus far to hint at a larger role later in the regular season.