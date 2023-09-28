Ford (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ford was limited in the Browns' first Week 4 practice session Wednesday, but the running back's return to a full activity Thursday paves the way for him to lead the backfield Sunday against the Ravens. Even with the Browns re-signing Kareem Hunt (ribs/groin) and making him active for this past Sunday's win over the Titans, Ford still handled a majority of the snaps (55 percent) on offense and accounted for two total touchdowns and 51 yards on 12 touches.