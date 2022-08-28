Ford returned one kickoff for 22 yards in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bears.
Ford did not play a snap on offense, suggesting the Browns have seen enough of the fifth-round draft pick, who was impressive over the first two preseason games. He's an apparent lock to earn a spot at running back, but with a such a crowded position, the Browns could be looking at the rookie as a returner. Jakeem Grant, a wide receiver signed to be the primary returner for punts and kickoffs, suffered an Achilles injury and is expected to miss most, if not all, of the season. In addition to Ford's usage Saturday, Ja'Marcus Bradley and Mike Harley filled return roles over during preseason action.