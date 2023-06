Ford will remain the Browns' top kick returner in 2023, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Ford, who was Cleveland's primary returner on kickoffs last year, will retain those duties even though his role on offense will expand as the No. 2 behind Nick Chubb. Cleveland running backs coach Stump Mitchell is confident Ford can step in as the top backup, a role handled by Kareem Hunt the last four seasons, noting his work this spring on pass protection.