Thornhill is considered questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Ravens due to a calf injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Thornhill tallied three tackles (two solo) before exiting the contest. It remains to be seen if he will be able to return. In his absence, Rodney McLeod is the likely candidate to fill in at free safety.
More News
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Will not return•
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Leads team in tackles•
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Cleared for Monday Night Football•
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Gets questionable tag•
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Still recovering from injury•
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Inactive against Bengals•