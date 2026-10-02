Sanders accrued two rushes for nine yards and gathered in all two targets for seven yards during Thursday's 27-24 win versus the Steelers.

Sanders logged 22 offensive snaps, his second-highest mark of the 2026 campaign. However, the 24-year-old was a non-factor offensively. Instead, it was Jaleel McLaughlin who took advantage of his limited workload by scoring a 28-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter. While Sanders should remain the No. 2 back on the depth chart behind Quinshon Judkins, assuming the latter stays healthy, he will be difficult to trust from a fantasy standpoint moving ahead.