Williams is in line to back up Quinshon Judkins in Week 16, as Dylan Sampson (hand) has been ruled out, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The Browns were in a similar situation last week when Williams made his Cleveland debut with both Sampson and Jerome Ford (shoulder) unavailable. It was somewhat surprising that Williams got the nod as the top backup ahead of Raheim Sanders, who's been with the organization all season. However it shakes out Sunday against the Bills, neither of the backups are expected to play a significant role as long as Judkins is healthy.