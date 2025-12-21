Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Hurts knee, questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nelson is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 16 game against Carolina due to a knee injury.
Nelson was hurt during the first quarter of the big NFC South matchup. The veteran linebacker typically logs a defensive snap share north of 50 percent while also contributing on special teams, so his exit is impactful. While Nelson is out, Chris Braswell and Jason Pierre-Paul could see more reps on defense.
