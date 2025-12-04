Mayfield (left shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Mayfield has been dealing with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder since the midpoint of a Week 12 loss at the Rams, but he played through the issue this past Sunday versus the Cardinals, completing 18 of 28 passes for 194 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions while turning six carries into 27 yards. He was among five key Buccaneers skill-position players to be limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, but all of him, RB Bucky Irving (shoulder) and WR Chris Godwin (fibula) bumped up to all activity Thursday, while WRs Mike Evans (collarbone) and Jalen McMillan (neck), both of whom were designated to return from IR this week, again operated with a cap on their reps. Friday's injury report will reveal if either or both of Evans and McMillan have a chance to rejoin Tampa Bay's receiving corps Sunday versus the Saints.