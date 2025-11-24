Mayfield (left shoulder) is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Rams, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Mayfield injured his non-throwing shoulder when attempting to throw a Hail Mary on the final play of the first half. He likely aggravated an injury sustained earlier in the first half, as he previously returned to the game after being examined in the injury tent, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Mayfield completed nine of 19 pass attempts for 41 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing four times for 19 yards prior to being deemed doubtful to return at halftime. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to take over under center in the second half.