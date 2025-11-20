Mayfield (illness) practiced fully Thursday.

Mayfield opened Week 12 prep as limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to an illness, but his return to all activity one day later puts him in the clear for Sunday's game at the Rams. Meanwhile, RB Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot) and WR Emeka Egbuka (illness) remained limited participants Thursday, meaning who will be available in the Buccaneers' skill positions is in flux ahead of the weekend.