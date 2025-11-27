Mayfield (left shoulder) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report.

Mayfield missed the second half of this past Sunday's loss at the Rams with a left shoulder injury that eventually was revealed to be a sprained AC joint. He then opened Week 13 prep with no activity at Wednesday's walkthrough before the Buccaneers upgraded his activity level one day later. Mayfield thus will have one more chance to prove his health this week, at which point Friday's injury report will reveal his odds to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals. Teddy Bridgewater is on hand to lead the offense if Mayfield ends up sidelined this weekend.