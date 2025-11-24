The Buccaneers believe Mayfield (shoulder) to have suffered a sprained AC joint during Sunday night's loss to the Rams, though the results of the quarterback's MRI on Monday will confirm the nature of his injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mayfield injured his left shoulder during Sunday's loss to Los Angeles and was deemed doubtful to return at halftime, then quickly ruled out. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Tampa Bay has not yet ruled Mayfield out to play Week 13 against the Cardinals, but the team will certainly reevaluate all options upon reviewing the results of his MRI. Teddy Bridgewater will lead the Buccaneers' offense if Mayfield misses any time.