Mayfield (left shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Saints, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Mayfield opened Week 14 prep with a limited walkthrough Wednesday due to the AC joint sprain that he suffered in his left shoulder during a Week 12 loss at the Rams. He capped the week with full sessions Thursday and Friday, clearing him to suit up again Sunday. Mayfield's available skill-position talent will be composed of RBs Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, WRs Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, Tez Johnson and Sterling Shepard and TE Cade Otton after WRs Mike Evans (collarbone) and Jalen McMillan (neck), both of whom were designated to return from IR this week, were ruled out by Tampa Bay.