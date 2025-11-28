Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Mayfield (shoulder) is trending in the right direction to start Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bowles said Mayfield looked good during Friday's practice, though it's unclear if the QB did enough to be listed as a full participant. He was a limited participant Thursday, following a 'DNP' on Wednesday's practice estimate. Mayfield is gearing up to play through an AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder.