Mayfield (left shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams.

Mayfield was deemed doubtful to return at halftime and ruled out in the third quarter. It remains to be seen what Mayfield's recovery timeline looks like beyond Sunday night's game, with Teddy Bridgewater set to fill in for the duration of Mayfield's absence. Tampa Bay's next game will be Nov. 30 against the Cardinals.