Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Irving (shoulder/foot) is "ramping up" his reps at practice to test his availability for Sunday's game against the Rams, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Irving managed to return to practice as a limited participant in Week 11, so it's possible he'll upgrade to 'full' reps ahead of Sunday's road matchup. As Smith notes, the extent of Irving's on-field activity Thursday and Friday will be most telling. The second-year pro hasn't played since Week 4 due to a shoulder subluxation and also a sprained left foot, and it remains possible that he's eased in upon being cleared to return to the lineup. Rachaad White had led Tampa Bay's backfield during the majority of Irving's time on the sideline, though in Week 11 it was Sean Tucker who broke out with 140 yards from scrimmage and three total TDs.