Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Full-go for training camp

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Irving (shoulder) is a "full-go" for training camp and looked good at practice, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Irving won't require a ramp-up period to begin camp, per Bowles, which is highly encouraging after offseason shoulder surgery limited the 2024 fourth-round pick during spring activities. After injuries forced Irving to miss Weeks 5-12 last season, and hampered him even after his return, the third-year pro is now looking to reestablish himself as the clear top option in a Tampa Bay backfield that also includes Kenneth Gainwell and Sean Tucker.