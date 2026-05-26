Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: May not be ready until fall

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Irving (shoulder) is expected back in "summer or fall," River Wells of Bucs Gameday.

This is less optimistic than the team's stance just a few weeks ago, when it was reported that Irving could be limited during the offseason program. He watched from the sideline Tuesday at the first on-field session of OTAs, and Bowles' comments suggest the running back potentially won't be ready for practice until training camp. Irving missed a chunk of last season with a dislocated shoulder, eventually undergoing surgery this offseason, and it seems like the Bucs want to be cautious with him. While Rachaad White left in free agency, the team also signed Kenneth Gainwell and re-signed Sean Tucker to handle some of the backfield load in 2026, and both figure to see plenty of first-team reps while Irving finishes up his rehab this summer.