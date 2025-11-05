Irving (foot/shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.

Irving thus will continue to sit out drills following the Buccaneers' Week 9 bye, meaning he may be on pace for his fifth consecutive absence due to foot and shoulder issues. He does have two more chances to practice this week, but Friday's injury report may reveal that another DNP is imminent Sunday against the Patriots. Rachaad White is on hand to lead Tampa Bay's backfield if Iriving requires more time to recover.