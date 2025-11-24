Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Irving (shoulder/foot) will participate in all practice activities Week 13 and be cleared to suit up Sunday versus the Cardinals as he avoids any setbacks in that span, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Irving has been listed as a limited participant in five consecutive practices, and it sounds like even if he isn't able to upgrade to full reps Week 13, he'll be poised to return to action as long as he holds up well. The health of quarterback Baker Mayfield (shoulder), who is feared to have suffered an AC joint sprain during Tampa Bay's loss to the Rams in Week 12, is another significant variable looming over the Buccaneers' offense. While clarity on Irving's status may not arrive until Friday, Mayfield is undergoing an MRI on Monday, the results of which should be disclosed before long.