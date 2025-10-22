Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Irving (foot) will not suit up for Sunday's road matchup against the Saints, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Irving won't practice Wednesday or be a candidate to return Week 8, but it would at least be encouraging to see him resume handling limited reps at some point before Tampa Bay's bye in Week 9. Versus New Orleans, Rachaad White will be slated to draw another start, while Sean Tucker handles No. 2 reps. Irving's next opportunity to retake the field will come Sunday, Nov. 9 versus the Patriots in Week 10.