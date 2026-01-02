The Buccaneers are activating Kancey (pectoral) from injured reserve to play in Sunday's game against Carolina.

Kancey returned to practice last week and logged his first full session this Thursday. He's been on injured reserve since Week 2, but the Bucs don't have the luxury of easing him into action. Kancey figures to play as many snaps as he can handle with Tampa Bay's season on the line.