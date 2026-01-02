Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Activated from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Buccaneers are activating Kancey (pectoral) from injured reserve to play in Sunday's game against Carolina.
Kancey returned to practice last week and logged his first full session this Thursday. He's been on injured reserve since Week 2, but the Bucs don't have the luxury of easing him into action. Kancey figures to play as many snaps as he can handle with Tampa Bay's season on the line.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Sidelined for Week 17•
-
Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Designated for return from IR•
-
Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Could return for postseason•
-
Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Placed on IR•
-
Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey: Set to miss rest of season•