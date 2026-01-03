Kancey (pectoral) is active for Saturday's game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Kancey is set to play in his first game since the Buccaneers' Week 2 win over the Texans, where the defensive end suffered a pectoral injury. The 24-year-old is set to suit up for rotational snaps with the defensive line behind starters Elijah Roberts and Logan Hall. Kancey logged 7.5 sacks over 12 regular-season games last year, and his return should provide additional depth to the Buccaneers' pass rush.