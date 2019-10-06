Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Held to one catch
Brate secured his only target for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Brate made good use of his one opportunity, but it was another day of minimal involvement for the veteran tight end overall. Jameis Winston didn't pay much attention to anyone not named Chris Godwin on Sunday, however, so Brate was hardly alone in generating sub-par numbers. Brate will look to bounce back from his first single-target game of the campaign against the Panthers in a Week 6 overseas tilt over in London.
