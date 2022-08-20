Brate isn't slated to play in Saturday's preseason game at Tennessee, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Along with Brate, 21 other Buccaneers won't suit up, including quarterback Tom Brady (personal), running back Giovani Bernard (ankle) and wide receivers Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin (knee), Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman (leg) and Cyril Grayson. With Brate on the pine, Kyle Rudolph, Cade Otton and Ko Kieft, among others, are the tight ends available to the team this weekend.