McLaughlin connected on field-goal attempts of 55 and 38 yards while also drilling all three extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 29-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

McLaughlin opened the scoring on the afternoon with his impressive 55-yarder in the first quarter, the kicker's fifth field goal of that distance in six tries this season. McLaughlin also pushed his perfect PAT tally to 25-for-25 with his trio of extra points Sunday, but he'll be operating in what should be far from the climate-controlled conditions he enjoyed versus the Falcons when the Bucs travel to take on the Packers in Week 15.