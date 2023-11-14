McLaughlin connected on field-goal attempts of 25 and 35 yards and converted both extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 20-6 win over the Titans on Sunday.

McLaughlin's perfect day was par for the course for the veteran kicker, who's now boasting an 89.5 percent success rate on field goals and remains a perfect 15-for-15 on PATs. The Buccaneers offense is about as middle of the road as it gets in terms of presenting McLaughlin scoring opportunities, but his efficiency keeps him as an above-average fantasy option most weeks. However, this Sunday's road clash against the 49ers could be an exception, as San Francisco's defense appeared refocused and reinvigorated in a Week 10 thrashing of the Jaguars.