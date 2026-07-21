Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: Entering contract year

McLaughlin is slated to play out the 2026 season on the final year of his contract with the Buccaneers, Logan Robinson and River Wells of SI.com report.

McLaughlin suited up for all 17 regular-season games for Tampa Bay last season and made the most field goals of his career (32), though he also logged a career-low conversion rate on field-goal attempts (84.2 percent). Nonetheless, after he wen 11-for-12 on field-goal tries from 50-plus yards last season, McLaughlin is a solid candidate to bounce back in terms of accuracy in 2026. If he does so, McLaughlin will be primed to hit the open market in 2027 as one of the league's top available kickers.