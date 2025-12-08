Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: Hits all four kicks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin went 2-of-2 on field-goal attempts and 2-of-2 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Saints.
The kicker made a 41-yarder late in the first half to put the Bucs ahead and a 37-yarder late in the second half to get them within four. McLaughlin last missed a kick in Week 6 against San Francisco, and he's only missed five total, four field goals and one extra point, all year.
