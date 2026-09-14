McLaughlin went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all three extra-point tries in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Bengals.

McLaughlin got the scoring started in this one, converting a 34-yard field goal early in the first quarter before later making a 51-yard kick in the third quarter to cut the Bengals' lead to 14 points. The veteran kicker finished 2025 as fantasy's No. 12 kicker in points per game after making a career-best 11 field goals from 50-plus yards. He'll be in a good spot next Sunday at home against the lowly Browns, who just surrendered 34 points to the Jaguars in Week 1.