The Buccaneers have agreed to terms with McLaughlin, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
McLaughlin is coming off a 2022 season in which he made 30 of 36 field-goal attempts (including 18 of 23 from 40 yards or more) in 16 games with the Colts. As things stand, with Ryan Succop no longer with Tampa Bay, the 26-year-old is slated to top his new team's kicker depth chart, with Jake Verity currently on hand as a depth option.
