McLaughlin made two of three field-goal attempts (26, 25 yards) and all three extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 27-17 win over the Bears on Sunday. He also had a 40-yard attempt blocked.

The block came on the first play of the second quarter and served as the only blemish on McLaughlin's afternoon, and season, thus far. McLaughlin's two field-goal tries Sunday were essentially chip shots, but he already proved his long-distance prowess once this season by nailing a 57-yarder in the Week 1 win over the Vikings. McLaughlin may have fewer overall opportunities in Week 3, however, as a tough Eagles defense comes to town for a showdown next Monday night.