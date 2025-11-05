Godwin (lower leg) is not expected to participate in Wednesday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Godwin remains sidelined at practice despite Tampa Bay having had the benefit of a Week 9 bye. Head coach Todd Bowles said prior to the bye that Godwin is 'week-to-week,' though he confirmed that the veteran wideout's fibula injury has no danger of being season-ending. Still, Godwin may be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, in which case wideouts Sterling Shepard, Tez Johnson, Ryan Miller and Kameron Johnson, plus tight end Cade Otton, will be in line to handle increased receiving work behind rookie standout Emeka Egbuka.