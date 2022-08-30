The Buccaneers cut Sterns on Monday, Greg Auman of the Athletic reports.
Sterns was productive in the preseason and was immensely productive for Western Kentucky in 2021, but the diminutive wideout (5-foot-7, 183 pounds) is probably restricted to the slot, where the Buccaneers presumably plan to feed Chris Godwin (knee) and Russell Gage. If the Buccaneers can pin Sterns to their practice squad then there's a good chance they do it, because even if he is limited to the slot they could use his services if either of Godwin or Gage miss time.