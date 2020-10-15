Whitehead (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
Whitehead was at least able to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, so this news is certainly a negative sign for his chances to suit up in Week 6. Whitehead has been strong in his starting role this year, racking up 18 solo tackles and an interception. If he's forced to miss Sunday's game against Green Bay, look for Andrew Adams to draw the start.
