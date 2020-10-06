Whitehead posted four tackles (all solo) and a sack in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Whitehead was able to get to the quarterback for the second straight week while drawing even with Devin White for the third-most tackles on the afternoon. The third-year safety has been reasonably productive from an IDP standpoint over the first four games with two sacks and an interception in addition to his 20 stops, but he has seen his tackle tally drop in each contest thus far.